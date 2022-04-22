I3RF Fund Annual Progress Report

Iraq Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Fund (I3RF): Trust Fund Annual Progress Report to Development Partners 2021

Since its inception in November 2018, the Iraq Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Fund (I3RF) has worked closely with the Government of Iraq to support its recovery and reconstruction plans as well as inform its reform agenda adopted in October 2020.

This I3RF 2021 annual report places a strong focus on results achieved from a range of multi-sectoral projects supported by the Fund. The report starts with a focus on the progress in the economic and education areas.

This is followed by Section 4 - Results and Highlights - which covers the achievements of active projects of the Fund throughout the last year. The next section presents an overview of the I3RF portfolio before sharing operational updates from 2021.

The final sections provide a financial overview and convey the Fund's ambitions for 2022. The annexes detail results and progress of all projects under the I3RF, tabulate results achieved up to 2021, and show I3RF collaboration with the GoI per project.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: World Bank)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line