Iraq launches Solidarity Program to Empower Civil Society

By John Lee.

Iraq's Department of Non-Governmental Organizations, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has launched a project to empower civil society organizations in partnership with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund.

The project aims to empower organizations and improve the social and economic well-being of hard-to-reach communities through education, job creation, resilience building and community livelihood development.

It will include building the capacities of civil society organizations by encouraging them to interact with participating banks and participate in the crowdfunding platform (Tadamon) with the aim of making these organizations strong and able to attract donors, manage and monitor the evaluation of projects and grants, especially innovation projects that aim to provide job opportunities for young people and improve the lives of young people and orphans.

(Source: General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers)

