IBBC Paper: Privatisation of State-Owned Enterprises in Iraq

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC):

In its series of papers in support of the Government of Iraq's reform efforts, IBBC is delighted to publish a paper on the privatisation of State-Owned Enterprises.

The lead author of the paper is Professor Frank R. Gunter from Lehigh University, who was joined by other Members of the IBBC Advisory Council in drafting the paper over several months.

Individual IBBC Members also shared their experience from the field and the PM's Advisory Commission was consulted on several occasions.

Click here to download the executive summary

Click here to download the full paper

The paper will be launched and discussed with the Director of the Iraqi Prime Minister's Reform Cell, Dr Ala Al Saedi, at the IBBC Spring Conference at the Mansion House on 24th May. An online launch will take place in June once the Arabic translation has been completed.

Other papers published by members of the IBBC Advisory Council can be accessed here:

White paper

Corruption paper

