The Station partners with Accelerator of Pre-Seed Start-Ups

The Station Partners With The Largest Accelerator of Pre-seed Start-ups in The World (FI)

The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship and Founder Institute, the world's largest accelerator of pre-seed start-ups, have announced a partnership that will provide access to international experts and participation in one of the world's most well-known business accelerators for start-ups from The Station coworking space and start-ups graduating from The Station's programs.

Iraqi start-ups have advanced significantly in recent years, with many incubators being established and many start-ups succeeding and, in some cases, receiving investment, creating an opportunity to grow the ecosystem even further by utilizing international expertise.

The Founder Institute has assisted over 6,000 entrepreneurs in gaining focus, generating traction, recruiting a team, and building a product. With chapters in over 100 countries, its alumni have raised over $1.75BN and are worth an estimated $30BN, supported by a global network of mentors.

"Partnering with The Station, a leading organization and key enabler of entrepreneurs is in-line with The Founder Institute's goal to empower talented and motivated individuals to build technology-enabled businesses that positively affect the region and the world."

- Maher Santarissy, Managing Director at FI Middle East

Because The Station owns Iraq's largest community of youth and entrepreneurs, has dedicated and equipped spaces in three cities in Iraq for hosting events and delivering training sessions, and has the most social media platforms of any youth hub, The Founder Institute will provide Business Experts to deliver virtual Coaching sessions for The Station start-ups when possible or relevant. As a result, The Station-selected start-ups will receive a 25% discount on The Founder Institute programs.

"The Founder Institute will be bringing their international expertise directly to The Station's start-up community and help their businesses, visions, and ambitions. This is an excellent example of how international organizations with similar missions can work together to benefit their communities."

- Ashely Barlow, Executive Director at The Station

About The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship

The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship is one of Iraq's lead co-working spaces, and Baghdad's first co-working space. First established in 2018, as an independent, non-governmental, and non-profit organization, it became the cornerstone for Iraqi youth with fresh and inventive ideas to set a first foot into the business world and entrepreneurial projects.

About Founder Institute

The Founder Institute is the world's most proven network to turn ideas into fundable startups, and startups into global businesses. Since 2009, our structured accelerator programs have helped over 6,000 entrepreneurs raise over $1.75BN in funding. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters in over 100 countries, our mission is to empower communities of talented and motivated people to build impactful technology companies worldwide.

(Source: The Station)

