The KRG Turns Thirty: The Future of US-Kurdish Relations

By Bilal Wahab, Amberin Zaman and Vance Serchuk, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The KRG Turns Thirty: The Future of U.S.-Kurdish Relations in Iraq

On the anniversary of the Kurdish region's first election, three experts take stock of the bilateral relationship and internal political and economic challenges.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line