Greenberg Traurig to continue support for KRG in US

By on 30th May 2022 in Politics

By John Lee.

Miami-based law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP has continued its agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to, "advocate and explain KRG interests to U.S. policymakers and business leaders, and provide strategic counsel and analysis relating to U.S. political landscape."

In a letter to Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the KRG's Representative in the US, Joe R Reeder said his firm will:

"... continue to assist KRG in developing and executing a strategy to promote awareness and understanding of Kurdistan's interests among U.S. policy makers, business leaders, and media, and will work to ensure that decision-makers have a full and accurate picture of why the KRG deserves special attention and the full support of the United States."

The agreement is based on a fee of $20,000 per month.

