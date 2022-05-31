Navigate

US disturbed by Iraqi Law Criminalizing Israel ties

By on 31st May 2022 in Politics, Security

By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

US disturbed by Iraqi law criminalizing Israel ties

The US State Department said the new Iraqi law promotes "an environment of antisemitism."

Click here to read the full article.

(Picture: Iraqi Parliament)


