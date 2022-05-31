China Wins Engineering Deal for Giant Iraqi Gas Plant

By John Lee.

China Petroleum Engineering Procurement & Construction (CPECC) has reportedly won an engineering contract for a plant to process gas from the Gharraf (Garraf) and Nasiriyah fields.

According to Upstream Online, the contract was awarded by lead contractor Baker Hughes.

More here (subscription required)

(Source: Upstream Online)

