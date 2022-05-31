Navigate

Navigation

China Wins Engineering Deal for Giant Iraqi Gas Plant

By on 31st May 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

China Petroleum Engineering Procurement & Construction (CPECC) has reportedly won an engineering contract for a plant to process gas from the Gharraf (Garraf) and Nasiriyah fields.

According to Upstream Online, the contract was awarded by lead contractor Baker Hughes.

More here (subscription required)

(Source: Upstream Online)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Baker Hughes to help Capture Gas at Iraq's Southern Oil Fields Wood Wins 5-Year Contract in Iraq China signs Partnership Contract with Iraqi Drilling Company China to Snap Up Iraqi Oil Assets?
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply