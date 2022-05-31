China Wins Engineering Deal for Giant Iraqi Gas Plant

By John Lee.
China Petroleum Engineering Procurement & Construction (CPECC) has reportedly won an engineering contract for a plant to process gas from the Gharraf (Garraf) and Nasiriyah fields.
According to Upstream Online, the contract was awarded by lead contractor Baker Hughes.
More here (subscription required)
(Source: Upstream Online)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
No comments yet.