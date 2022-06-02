Navigate

Navigation

Stabilising the Contested District of Sinjar

By on 2nd June 2022 in Politics, Security

From International Crisis Group. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Stabilising the Contested District of Sinjar

Sinjar has yet to recover from the ravages of 2014, when ISIS subjected the population to unrelenting terror. Thousands remain displaced.

To persuade them to return, the Iraqi federal and Kurdish regional governments will need help from the current residents in improving governance and security.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Conflict stopping Displaced Families returning to Sinjar Germany, UNOPS support Anbar and Sinjar Sinjar latest Flashpoint for Iran-Turkey Tensions in Iraq   How Mosul's Liberators became Occupiers
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply