From International Crisis Group. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Stabilising the Contested District of Sinjar

Sinjar has yet to recover from the ravages of 2014, when ISIS subjected the population to unrelenting terror. Thousands remain displaced.

To persuade them to return, the Iraqi federal and Kurdish regional governments will need help from the current residents in improving governance and security.

