Incubator for Creators: Startup Demo Day

From 51 Labs:

It is our utmost pleasure to see entrepreneurs thrive! With the generous support of USAID, we concluded the 2022 Incubator for Creators program with a Startup Demo Day event.

At the end of the event, three of the participating startups won seed funding prizes totaling $30,000 that would help them push their ideas forward and accelerate their development. Thank you to Elryan.com for sponsoring one of the seed funding prizes, and congratulations to the startups that won the funding!

Five One Labs' aim is to support innovative entrepreneurs to take their business ideas to the next level and we are very proud of this group of motivated entrepreneurs. We are eagerly waiting to see their next steps going forward.

We want to give a special thanks to H.E. the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Qubad Talabani, H.E. the Consul General of the United States of America, Mr. Robert Palladino, and H.E the Consul General of Germany, Mr. Klemens Semtner, for their attendance at the Demo Day.

The Incubators for Creators program and Demo Day were sponsored by USAID. Thank you for your consistent support of entrepreneurs in Iraq!

(Source: 51 Labs)

