The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has hosted a very successful Tech Forum as part of its recent Spring Conference at London's Mansion House.

The session was chaired by Ashley Goodall, Marketing Adviser to the IBBC.

Speakers:

Padraig O'Hannelly, Iraq Business News (IBN) ;

; Fahreem Ahmed, G42 ;

; Will Harborne, Diversifi

Please click here to view the full webinar.