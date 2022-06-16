Saudi approves MoU to supply Electricity to Iraq

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iraq, under which Saudi Arabia would provide electricity to Iraq.

The agreement was approved at meeting of the Saudi cabinet (pictured) on Tuesday, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), the routes of the new lines have already been decided,

INA quotes Iraqi Electricity Minister, Adel Karim, as saying that the link will be completed within two years.

(Sources: Saudi Press Agency, Iraqi News Agency, Shafaaq)