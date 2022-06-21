A Post-Sadr Iraq?

By Douglas A. Ollivant for War on the Rocks. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Observers of Iraq were shocked this week by the most tectonic shift in the country's politics since the defeat of the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

Muqtada al-Sadr, the mercurial, firebrand cleric, in the wake of his electoral victory in Iraq's October elections, suddenly directed all the members of his political movement to resign from the Iraqi parliament.

To say this action was stunning would be an understatement.

