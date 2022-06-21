Iraq's Political Prospects after al-Sadr's Exodus

By Harith Hasan, for the Emirates Policy Center (EPC). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Political Prospects After Muqtada al-Sadr's Parliamentary Exodus

On June 12, 74 members of the Sadrist bloc in the Iraqi Parliament tendered their resignations to the Parliament Speaker, following orders from the movement's leader, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Many were taken aback by this development which risks plunging Iraq's faltering political process into a tailspin.

The move has raised many questions regarding al-Sadr's next plan after giving away his most important bargaining chip, represented in his sizable and homogeneous parliamentary bloc.

Click here to read the full report.