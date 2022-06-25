The Social Contract in Iraq Through Social Media: Twitter Analysis

The Social Contract in Iraq Through Social Media: A Twitter Analysis

The Social Contract in Iraq through Social Media is part of the process launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq in partnership with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

This paper captures the diverse perceptions of all groups and communities making up Iraq's rich social fabric, using a multisource and multimethod framework of data collection and analysis.

The exercise included desk-based research of literature in Arabic and English, primary quantitative and qualitative data from 36 focus group discussions between April and June 2021, social media surveys rolled out in June and July 2021, and big data analysis of 76.8 million tweets from Twitter users in Iraq from January 2018 to June 2021.

(Source: UN)