UNDP publishes Iraqi Cook Book

United Through Food

A country of diversity and culture, Iraq is home to many ethnic groups and religions. Home-cooked food is a one of life's staples that brings people together, and in Iraq, recipes are shared and passed down through generations.

United Through Food is a comprehensive book delving into the history and food culture of Iraq, focusing on the traditions of each individual Iraqi governorate. This cookbook is an opportunity for us to celebrate the time-honored traditions of Iraq and acknowledge the important role of things that bring Iraqis together.

This book is a project by UNDP Iraq's Social Cohesion Programme, launched in 2020 to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

