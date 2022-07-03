Greek Company takes Iraq to Court

By John Lee.

Greek construction company Archirodon has filed a petition to enforce an arbitration award against the General Company for Ports of Iraq, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, and the Republic of Iraq.

According to Offshore Alert, the company is claiming $105 million relating to an arbitration award that was granted three years ago.

Archirodon built the 8-kilometer-long eastern breakwater at Iraq's Al Faw Grand Port project.

The petition was filed with the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

(Sources: Justia, Offshore Alert)