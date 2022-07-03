Iraq confirms May Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for May of 102,303,020 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.300 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 3.380 million bpd exported in April.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,946,914 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3,002,133 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 353,973 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $11.477 billion, at an average price of $112.191 per barrel.

April's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)