By John Lee.

Jibal Yathrib For General Contracting LTD has won a contract with the United Nations for the rehabilitation of 37 damaged houses in Maghrib and Sikak neighborhood, Mosul City, Nineveh Governorate, Iraq.

The contract is valued at $161,293.90, and has a stated potential end date of 11th May 2023.

(Source: UN Procurement Division)