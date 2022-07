Earlier this week, Iraq's Ministry of Planning, the Central Statistical Organization (CSO), together with the International Labour Organization (ILO) launched a national Labour Force Survey, the first of its kind to be conducted in Iraq in the last decade.

They have now provided a link to the report, which can be downloaded here.

Some key stats:

employment rate: 16.5 %

female unemployment rate: 28.2%

male unemployment rate: 14.7%

youth unemployment rate: 35.8%

(Source: UN)