New Delivery App plans Expansion in Iraq

By John Lee.

A Beirut-based delivery startup has said it will use new funding to support expansion in Iraq.

Toters last month raised more than $15 million in series-B funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), March Holding, and BY Venture Partners, having previously raised over $5 million in two previous rounds.

According to Naharnet, the funding was also provided in part by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Co-founder and CEO Tamim Khalfa told Rest of World:

"Our customers will have wider choice at more affordable prices and we will deploy our model in more cities in Iraq."

(Sources: Rest of World, Naharnet)