By John Lee.

Zain Iraq's Q2 2022 revenue grew 4 percent to USD 390 million, and EBITDA grew by 16 percent to USD 168 million, according to the company's results statement for the period.

The company also reported an EBITDA margin of 43 percent, with net profit reaching USD 5 million.

The operator's customer base increased by 12 percent to reach 18 million customers, "maintaining its market leading position."

(Source: Zain)