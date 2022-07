By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has voted to delay the issuing of export licenses for a variety of agricultural feed produce until October 1, 2022.

The ban on exports applies to fodder barley, hay, and bran from corn residues, and was recommended by the Ministerial Council for the Economy.

The decision is to enable livestock breeders to obtain sufficient quantities of feed to maintain the price stability of meat and animal products in the local markets.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)