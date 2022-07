By John Lee.

The General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) has sent two marine dredgers to deepen the Khor Abdullah Navigational Canal.

The company's general manager, Dr. Eng. Farhan Al-Fartousi, said the "Kufa" and "Al-Maqal" rigs will operate near the marine buoys no. 17 and 19, to improve the entry of large ships and oil tankers.

He added that works will continue until the required depths are reached.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)