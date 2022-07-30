Contract Awarded for Conversion on Iraqi Textbooks to e-Books

By John Lee.

A company named as 'Pedagogy' has won a new contract with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), for "Conversion of Curricula for Grades 5 and 6 (hard copy textbooks + Videos) into Interactive E-books."

The project aims to convert the national curricula (Textbooks: Arabic, Science, Math, Islamic education, and Sociology) of grades 5 and 6 in Iraq into digital content with integrated text, videos, interactive exercises, and assessments. In addition, the project aims to develop an offline application in which the converted curricula can be embedded to be then used by Iraqi students during both physical, blended and/or remote learning.

The contract is valued at $56,000.

(Source: UNGM)