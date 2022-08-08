Navigate

Iraq Planning Increased Oil Production in "Coming Years"

By on 8th August 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The First Vice President of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), Hamid Younis, has said that oil production in Iraq can be increased to 5-to-8 million barrels per day (bpd) "during the coming years."

He is quoted in a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, following a meeting that he chaired with officials from Iraqi oil companies to discuss plans to maintain and increase oil production and export.

The Director-General of the Iraqi Oil Exploration Company, Ali Jassim, said that the next phase will see remarkable activity in the exploration sector, including operations in the Western Desert and Nineveh Governorate.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

