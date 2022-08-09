Jazeera Paints opens New Showroom in Rania

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia-based Jazeera Paints has opened its sixth showroom in Iraq.

The new showroom is in Ranya [Rania], in the Northeast of the Kurdistan Region, which has seen significant economic and industrial development in recent years.

It is close to other towns such as Qaladze, Dukan, Chwar Qwrna, Sangasar, and Hajiawa, and will also, "serve their needs for high-quality paints and construction solutions."

Several distinguished city officials, engineers, and contractors interested in construction and urbanization attended the branch opening.

This is Jazeera Paints' sixth showroom in Iraq; the previous five are in Sulaymaniyah, Chamchamal, Kirkuk, Ramadi, and Basra.

By the end of 2022, the company intends to expand further in Iraq, opening three showrooms in three cities.

(Source: Jazeera Paints)