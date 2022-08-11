528 Americans Sue Ericsson for allegedly Aiding Terrorism

By John Lee.

More than 500 Americans have filed an Anti-Terrorism Act complaint against Swedish telecom company Ericsson for allegedly aiding campaigns of terrorism in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria conducted by al-Qaeda, al-Qaeda-in-Iraq, and Islamic State from 2004 through 2022.

According to a statement for the legal firm Sparacino PLLC, Ericsson is accused of making protection payments to designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, obstructing U.S. government counterterrorism efforts, and fraudulently concealing their aid to terrorists from the United States, Ericsson's shareholders, and victims of terrorism like Plaintiffs.

It says the Anti-Terrorism Act complaint, captioned Schmitz, et al. v. Ericsson Inc., et al., Case 1:22-cv-02317 (D.D.C. Compl. filed Aug. 5, 2022) follows an exhaustive investigation by the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Sparacino PLLC after Ericsson's Iraq disclosures in 2022.

The complaint can be viewed online here.

(Source: Sparacino PLLC)