Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th August 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD877 (-0.02%) / $764 (-0.02%) (weekly change) (-4.5% and -5.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.3 bn ($2.2 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Palestine Hotel (HPAL) announced its AGM decisions which was held on Jan. 19, 2022. Accordingly, the company decided to distribute 0.199 cash dividend per share (2.4% dividend yield) for 2018 and 2019 and allocate 50% of the profit to cover the accumulated deficit. The company also elected four original and three alternative board members. (Please note the company resumed trading on August 2, 2022 and was transferred to UCM market).

Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Aug. 14 after holding its AGM (Aug. 7) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.7 cash dividend per share (4.2% dividend yield).

Al -Hilal Industries (IHLI) and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading on Aug. 14 due to disclosing their 3M22 financial statements.

National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) resumed trading on Aug. 16 due to disclosing its 2021 annual financial statements.

Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) resumed trading on Aug. 18 due to disclosing its 3M22 financial statements. The company will be suspended from trading starting Aug. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.

Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) resumed trading on Aug. 18 after holding its AGM (Aug. 15) in which they discussed and approved financial statements of the ending year Mar. 31, 2022 and deciding to distribute 0.025 cash dividend per share (2.8% dividend yield).

ISX suspended trading of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) starting Aug. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 23 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividends distribution and increasing the company's capital through bonus issue.

New shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) from capital increase to IQD250 bn through 3.5% bonus issue (IQD7 bn shares) and 21.5% rights issue (IQD43 bn shares) will resume trading on Aug. 21.

Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) will resume trading on Aug. 21 due to disclosing its 2021 annual financial statements.

Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) will resume trading on Aug. 21 after holding its GA (Aug. 14) in which they elected five new original board members and five alternative board members.

The ISC approved the extension period for Iraqi Carton Manufactories (IICM) for one year to provide their 2021 annual financial statements.

The ISC approved the request of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) for an extension period of four months to resume its new shares from the capital increase to IQD25 bn through 257% rights issue.

The ISC approved the request of Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) for an extension period of four months to resume its new shares from the capital increase to IQD3.2 bn through 100% rights issue.

The AGM of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) has been postponed to Aug. 16 due to the official holiday on Aug. 9.

The AGM of Modern Sewing (IMOS) has been postponed to Aug. 24 due to lack of quorum.

