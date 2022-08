By David Schenker, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Biden's Indifference Has Given Iran the Upper Hand in Iraq

In light of Tehran's concerted efforts to reverse last year's electoral setback, it has become too risky to let Baghdad's nascent democracy simply fend for itself.

Click here to read the full report.