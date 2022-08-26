Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th August 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD888 (+1.3%) / $776 (+1.6%) (weekly change) (-3.2% and -3.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.9 bn ($2.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

This week there was only one cross transaction on 683 mn shares of Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) on Aug. 22, valued at IQD171 mn, and it was corresponding to 16.7% of the company's capital.

on 683 mn shares of Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) on Aug. 22, valued at IQD171 mn, and it was corresponding to 16.7% of the company's capital. New shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) from capital increase to IQD250 bn through 3.5% bonus issue (IQD7 bn shares) and 21.5% rights issue (IQD43 bn shares) resumed trading on Aug. 21.

of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) from capital increase to IQD250 bn through 3.5% bonus issue (IQD7 bn shares) and 21.5% rights issue (IQD43 bn shares) resumed trading on Aug. 21. The AGM of Union Bank of Iraq (BUOI) has been postponed to Aug. 28 due to lack of quorum.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) resumed trading on Aug. 21 after holding its GA (Aug. 14) in which they elected five new original board members and five alternative members. Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Aug. 24 after holding its AGM (Aug. 16) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) resumed trading on Aug. 21 and Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) resumed trading on Aug. 22 due to disclosing their 2021 annual financial statements. Economy Bank (BEFI) resumed trading on Aug. 23 due to disclosing its 2018 - 2021 annual financial statements. The bank traded on Aug. 23 for the first time after its last trading on March 5, 2017. ISX suspended trading of BEFI starting Aug. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 29 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. Modern Sewing (IMOS) will resume trading on Aug. 28 after holding its AGM (Aug. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.10 cash dividend per share (1.6% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD6.30 per share.



