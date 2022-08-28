Audio: Iraq's Deepening Political Crisis

From The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Ten months on from last October's elections, Iraq still does not have a new government and faces a deepening political crisis.

To understand the current situation's perils and what may be next for the future of the country, we are joined by Farhad Alaaldin, chairman of the Iraq Advisory Council, and Robert Ford, MEI Senior Fellow and former Ambassador to Syria and Algeria.

Please click here to hear the discussion.