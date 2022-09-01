US Consul says Existing KRG Oil Contracts must be respected

By John Lee.

The US's newly-appointed Consul General in Erbil has said that existing contracts between international oil companies (IOCs) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) must be respected.

Consul Irvin Hicks Jr. made the comment following a meeting with the KRG's Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Muhammed Salih, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on the consulate's Facebook page, the Consul said:

"We support the KRG's dialogue with the Government of Iraq on hydrocarbons and agree existing oil contracts must be respected."

Baghdad has challenged the legitimacy of the KRG's oil contracts.

(Source: US Consulate in Erbil)