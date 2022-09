By John Lee.

Iraq's General Company for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Medical Supplies has started erecting steel columns for its new factory in Samarra.



The 3,000-square-meter plant will produce sterile products including ampoules, liquid vials, dental carbolates, sulfasporins and betyllactan derivatives.

The project is implemented by Sarh Technology Company for General Trading, which has invested in the factory.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)