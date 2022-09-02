Iraq Oil Revenue falls below $10bn in August

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for August of 101,859,528 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.286 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.303 million bpd exported in July.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 100,750,000 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,109,528 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that there were no exports by road to Jordan.

Revenues for the month were $9.784 billion, falling below $10 billion for the first time since February. The average price was $96.05 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)