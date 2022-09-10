Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th September 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD934 (+0.01%) / $816 (+0.01%) (weekly change) (+1.7% and +1.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.3 bn ($3.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Burgan Bank announced on Sunday that its Board has agreed to sell its ownership stake of 51.8% in Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) to Jordan Kuwait Bank (another KIPCO Group Bank) after the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan and the CBI and other regulatory authorities in both countries. (KUNA)

New shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) from capital increase to IQD270 bn through 8% bonus issue resumed trading on Sep. 6.

The following companies were moved to the Undisclosed Capital Market (UCM) starting Sep. 8: United Bank (BUND), Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI), National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP), Ishtar Hotel (HISH), Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) and Al-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF).

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) resumed trading on Sep. 7 after holding its AGM (Sep. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 0.12 cash dividend per share (1.0% dividend yield). Economy Bank (BEFI) resumed trading on Sep. 5 after holding its AGM (Aug. 29) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) resumed trading on Sep. 6 after holding its AGM (Aug. 31) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) resumed trading on Sep. 6 after holding its AGM (Sep. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) will resume trading on Sep. 11 after holding its AGM (Aug. 27) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Sep. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 13 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Ashour Hotel (HASH) starting Sep. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 26 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.



