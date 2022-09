By Benedict Robin-D'Cruz, for Carnegie Middle East Center. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Muqtada al-Sadr and the Struggle for Religious Authority

While recent events in Iraq have tended to focus attention on the political dimension of the Sadrist movement, it is their leader's ability to defend himself on the religious front that explains essential aspects of his power.

