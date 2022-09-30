$18m New Projects started in Zakho

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundation stones on Tuesday for several projects budgeted at over 26 billion Dinars [$18 million] in the Zakho Autonomous Administration.

The projects include the construction of several highways and schools, as well as the renovation of Zakho's old bazaar.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of the projects for the people of the area and reiterated the KRG's pledge to serve the people of Zakho. 'Zakho is an important region for us. Whatever we do for them, it is their right'.

The Prime Minister highlighted the value of Zakho in relation to trade and tourism within the Kurdistan Region.

"Expanding Zakho's roads to two lanes will positively impact trade both locally and internationally. However, Zakho is also a beautiful region which we hope to revitalize as soon as possible to promote tourism," he said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government plans to implement several other projects in Zakho across several sectors in the near future.

(Source: KRG)