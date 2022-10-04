Navigate

Navigation

Iraq maintains Oil Export Volume for September

By on 4th October 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for September of 98,765,153 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.292 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly up from the 3.286 million bpd exported in August.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 96,445,421 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,169,180 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 150,552 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $8.773 billion, falling below $9 billion for the first time since February. The average price was $88.83 per barrel.

August's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Export Volumes hit 2-Year High Iraq Increases Oil Exports in June Iraq confirms June Oil Exports Iraq Confirms July Oil Exports
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply