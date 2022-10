By John Lee.

A new startup has reportedly announced a new product that digitises real estate maps.

According to a report from Iraq Tech, Optionline's Naxsha is cloud-based real-estate software that "offers agencies a customisable platform to build and use data to improve their sales strategy."

The app currently only contains maps of Erbil city, but will soon expand to other cities such as Duhok and Sulaymaniyah.

(Sources: Iraq Tech, Optionline)