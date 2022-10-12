Chevening Scholarships open for Applications

The UK's Chevening Scholarships programme is open for applications until 1st November 2022, at 12:00 (GMT).

Chevening is the UK government's international scholarships programme.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations, we offer awards to study in the UK for one year on a fully funded master's degree course.

Successful Chevening candidates come from a diverse range of countries and backgrounds, but they all demonstrate the passion, vision and skills needed to shape a better world.

There are many benefits to being selected, including fully funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the UK's diverse culture.

(Source: Chevening)