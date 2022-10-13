KRG Standarises Regs on Movement of Agricultural Products

The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has discussed a bill to regulate the movement of agricultural products in the market and during importation in order to prevent the spread of agricultural diseases.

The bill, which is the implementation of a Federal Law in the Kurdistan Region, was approved by the Council and forwarded to Parliament for legislation.

It will also standardize regulations with the rest of Iraq, thus aiding export of produce from the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)