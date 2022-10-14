Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th October 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD932 (-1.5%) / $814 (-1.9%) (weekly change) (+1.5% and +1.2% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD6.3 bn ($4.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) decided in its AGM, which was held on Oct. 11, to distribute IQD0.05 cash dividend per share, corresponding to 3.6% dividend yield.

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2021 starting Oct. 9. The bank decided in its recent AGM to distribute IQD0.04 dividend per share, corresponding to 8.0% dividend yield.

The AGM of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) has been postponed to Oct. 11 due to lack of quorum.

ISX invited Almal Islamic Bank for Investment to be listed on the Iraq Stock Exchange, requesting the bank to provide the necessary documents.

On Sunday, the Central Bank of Iraq obtained the ISO certificate (ISO9001:2015) related to the quality management system in terms of cash management, issued by TQCS INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD. (CBI)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) will resume trading on Oct. 16 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 6) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.00006 cash dividend per share. The opening price will be IQD1.0 per share. Investment Bank (BIBI) resumed trading on Oct. 9 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Sep. 29) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Mosul Bank (BMFI) resumed trading on Oct. 11 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Sep. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and elected seven original and four alternative board members. Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) resumed trading on Oct. 9 due to disclosing its 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) starting Oct. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 18 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. Rajih Islamic Bank for Investment (BRAJ) will hold an AGM on Oct. 17 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. The bank has been suspended from trading since Nov. 8 by an ISC decision.



