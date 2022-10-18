$2.5bn Tax Fraud Uncovered in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (FCOI) has said it is investigating the theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority.

The funds were allegedly stolen from the Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank.

According to The National, the money was paid to five recently-created companies via 247 cheques between 9th September last year and 11th August this year.

The Commission said the case has been referred to the judiciary.

(Sources: Commission of Integrity, The National, @SajadJiyad)