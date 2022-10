From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's new prime minister is facing pressure to deal with a scandal less than a week into his term.

The finance ministry says $2.5 billion has been stolen from one of its accounts.

Experts say it is a crime that affects current and former leaders.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Baghdad: