Revival of Border Crossing shows Shift in Iraq-Saudi Ties

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Revival of key border crossing shows shift in Iraq-Saudi ties

A new phase of Iraqi-Saudi relations has begun, marked by efforts to strengthen ties between the neighbours.

In September, the Jadidat Arar land crossing was also opened for Iraqis traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage.

Opening the crossing for even more pilgrims marks a new and symbolic stage of the burgeoning bilateral relationship.

The full article can be viewed here.