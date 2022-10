New Iraqi Cabinet Approved [FULL LISTING]

By John Lee.

The Iraqi parliament has given a vote of confidence to incoming Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani and his new cabinet.

A full listing of the new ministers, along with alternative spellings used by some sources, is shown below:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Fouad Hussein [Fuad Hussein]

Vice President Cabinet and Minister of Oil, Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani Abdul-Zahra [Hayyan Abdul Ghani; Hayan Abdulghani]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mr. Muhammad Tamim

Minister of Finance, Mr. Taif Sami

Minister of Defense, Mr. Thabet Muhammad Saeed al-Absi [Thabit Muhammad]

Minister of Interior, Mr. Abdul-Amir Kamel al-Shamri [Abdul Amir Al-Shimmery]

Minister of Health, Dr. Saleh Mahdi Mutalib [Salih Mahdi]

Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Battal Najm [Khalid Battal]

Minister of Commerce (Trade), Mr. Atheer Daoud Salman [Athir Daowd Salman]

Minister of Justice, Dr. Khaled Salam Saeed Shawani [Khalid Shawani]

Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziyad Ali Fadel [Ziad Ali Fadhil Sudani]

Minister of Agriculture, Engineer Abbas Jabr Obada

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Naim Abdel-Aboudi [Na'im Al-Abboudi]

Minister of Education, Dr. Ibrahim Namis Yassin

Minister of Transport, Mr. Razak Muhaibis [Razzaq Muhaibis]

Minister of Communications. Dr. Hiam Abboud Kazem [Hoyam Abboud]

Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Aoun Diab Abdullah

Minister of Labor and Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Jassem Saber Al-Asadi

Minister of Immigration and Displaced Persons, Ms. Ivan Faeq Yaqoub [Ivan Faiq]

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Hussein Al-Mubarqa [Ahmad Al-Mubarqa]

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Ahmed Fakak Ahmed [Ahmad Fakkak Ahmad]

(Sources: Iraqi Parliament, Al Monitor)