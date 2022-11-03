Gulf Bridge routes Internet Connection through Iraq

By John Lee.

Qatar-based cloud, connectivity and content enabler Gulf Bridge International (GBI) has reportedly updated the 'North Route' of its subsea cable meshed smart network, connecting the Gulf to Europe through Iraq.

According to Zawya, this improves route diversification and enhances the resilience of internet connectivity to and from the region.

It says it will also help the region prepare to meet the expected increase in internet traffic related to the soccer World Cup, which will start this month in Qatar.

(Source: Zawya)