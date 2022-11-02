Iraq Oil Exports back above $9bn

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for October of 104,831,120 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.382 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.292 million bpd exported in September.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 102,070,427 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,417,893 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 342,800 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $9.258 billion. The average price was $88.31 per barrel.

The Director General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Khaled Hamza, said the company had achieved the highest export rate of the past three years, as the export rate from the southern sea ports for the month of October reached 3.293 million barrels per day.

September's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)