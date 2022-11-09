Customs and Tax Automation Project completes Implementation Stages

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Finance, Taif Sami Mohammed, has held a meeting on the follow-up to the implementation of the automation project for customs and tax.

The Minister said:

"The completion of the automation project will contribute to the development of customs departments and improve their performance, by adopting a single window, modernizing collection systems and providing a solid database, which in turn will achieve effective management as well as achieving financial sustainability and diversifying the economy in accordance with the principles of integrity, transparency and anti-corruption."

She added:

"The ministry is determined to implement the ASYCUDA electronic customs data system in the General Customs Authority."

In May 2021, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Iraq signed an agreement to help the country modernize and automate its customs procedures.

The project nvolved the implementation of UNCTAD's Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) to reform and automate the customs clearance process.

ASYCUDA is an integrated customs management system for international trade and transport operations in a modern automated environment.

Advanced software applications are designed and developed for customs administrations and the trade community to comply with international standards when fulfilling import, export and transit related procedures.

Through its ASYCUDA programme, UNCTAD aims at:

Modernizing customs operations and helping to improve revenue collection

Facilitating trade efficiency and competitiveness by substantially reducing transaction time and costs

Improving security by streamlining procedures of cargo control, transit of goods and clearance of goods

Helping fight corruption by enhancing the transparency of transactions

Promoting sustainable development by cutting down on the use of paper, through the use of electronic transactions and documents

(Sources: Ministry of Finance, UNCTAD)